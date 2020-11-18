ISU Choirs to livestream concert Friday

ISU

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho State Choirs will livestream their last concert of the semester from the Jensen Grand Concert Hall Friday.

You can watch the concert at 7:30 p.m. HERE.

This concert will feature both the 20-voice Chamber Choir and 48-voice Concert Choir performing a wide variety of choral music.

Some of the music will be repeated from the choirs’ Oct. 23 performance, and each choir will also perform two holiday selections.

The conductor for both choirs is Scott Anderson, Idaho State professor of voice and director of choral activities, and Natalia Lauk is the pianist for both choirs.