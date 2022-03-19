ISU to launch to sales-focused radio show

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State University College of Business will launch its third radio show with KISU FM 91 on March 30 at 7 p.m.

“Sales Talk,” hosted by marketing professor John Ney, will feature interviews with prominent sales leaders on the last Wednesday of every month.

“The purpose of the show is to help create awareness and understanding of sales and sales skills,” said Ney who is the Executive Director of the College’s new Walter P. Brown Center for Sales Excellence.

According to Ney, sales is a more common practice than many people realize. Although their titles may not reflect it, doctors, lawyers, teachers, plumbers, dentists, beauticians, and most everyone else has to practice some form of sales in their professions, he said.

“Sales is the lifeblood of any successful organization,” Ney said. “However, few people have ever received any professional sales training.”

The College’s new Walter P. Brown Center for Sales Excellence is designed to provide students and professionals the opportunity to practice and perfect those sales skills, through a new facility, the College’s Professional Selling Certificate, a robust advisory board and the new Sales Talk radio show.

“In this sales program, we don’t teach pushy ‘used car sales’ tactics,” Ney said. “We teach needs-based sales training and how to build long-term relationships through good listening and communication skills based on personality traits.”

The program is heavily based on a practice-to-improve type model where students are given the chance to role-play and will eventually have the equipment to record themselves for further practice in the new Center coming this fall.

Ney said the new radio show will help to spread some of these principles to the professional community as well as create awareness of career opportunities in the field, and share the word about the innovative practices happening in the Walter P. Brown Center for Sales Excellence.

“Each episode features a successful person who will share their experiences, advice and opportunities in sales,” Ney.said.

The first episode will air on KISU FM 91 on March 30 at 7 p.m. and episodes of Sales Talk will also be available on Spotify. For more information about the College of Business’s sales program and radio show click HERE.