ISU hosts VEX Robotics Competition for high school students

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - It was the rise of the machines at Idaho State University on Friday. Its College of Technology hosted the VEX Robotics State tournament for high school students.

This pivotal event showcased the best of Idaho's high school engineering talent. More than 120 students representing 31 Idaho teams competed in a dynamic engineering challenge. The winners advance to the World VEX Robotics Competition.

Kaden Hill, who's in the tournament for the fourth year in a row, and has even gone to the world tournament shared why this is such a great opportunity for students.

"Getting that entry experience into the world of engineering, and then getting some application to that rather than just like a digital...space, you get the physical building space, physical application, your programing, it's very unique--it’s fantastic," Hill said.

Students showcased their teamwork, critical thinking, and engineering skills in strategic robot battles. By navigating their hand-made robots around a court, they used them to collect colorful balls and climb poles to score points.