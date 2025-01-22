Skip to Content
University of Idaho holding annual Potato Conference and Ag Expo

today at 2:46 PM
Published 4:58 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The University of Idaho is holding the 2025 Idaho Potato Conference and Eastern Idaho Ag Expo at Idaho State University's Pond Student Union Building and ICCU Dome this week.

The Potato Conference features 70 booths and displays showcasing industry leaders in potato farming and cutting-edge farming technology.

The conference also hosts dozens of speakers presenting advances in potato farming research and disease and pest prevention.

The Ag Expo, held at the ICCU Dome, is the 46th annual farming equipment show held at the arena.

For more information on the conference and ag expo, you can visit University of Idaho's Idaho Potato Conference website.

