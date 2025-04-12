Police seen with snipers at Victor Perez protest

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)- As protestors gathered outside the Pocatello Police Department to rally in support of Victor Perez this afternoon, they noticed something unusual on the roof of a nearby building, two armed police officers with long guns.

An employee at the Pocatello Police department confirmed the presence of the snipers on the roof of a nearby building. When asked if snipers were the standard procedure for handling protests, the employee said "It is for today."

Police said the reason for this was the safety of the Pocatello police officers, as well as the safety of the protestors.

The snipers were later seen to not be on the building. However, it is not known what prompted them to leave.

Local News 8 will continue to provide updates when possible.








