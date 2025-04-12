Winds dropping and high pressure moving in

After a windy Saturday, our forecast is trending nicer for a few days as high pressure builds in. Sunday will be cooler with some breezes out of north, but it will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with daytime highs in the 50s. Monday and Tuesday look beautiful with highs building into the 60s and low 70s. Wednesday will start nice, but by the afternoon winds will start to pick up and rain chances will pick up. That will last through early Friday. At the moment it's not looking like a big rain/snow maker, but a few showers here and there are possible. Easter weekend is trending nice and average, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s and partly cloudy skies.

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

