Idaho State University students offering free tax prep for people in need

February 6, 2025 10:58 AM
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Students and faculty from Idaho State University's College of Business are helping people file their taxes for free until the end of March.

Using funding from the IRS' Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, student volunteers have been trained in basic and advanced tax examinations.

To qualify for the free tax filing assistance, people must have an annual household income of $62,000 or less.

Volunteers will be providing tax prep assistance every Thursday from 5 to 9pm in the Rendezvous Building, room 213, on the Idaho State University campus until March 30.

People are asked to bring their driver's license, social security card, and all tax documents to be able to get tax help.

Sam Ross

