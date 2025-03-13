Skip to Content
ISU

ISU unveils new streamlined center for student academic needs

KIFI
By
today at 2:11 PM
Published 3:46 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho State University held a grand opening ceremony for the new 'Bengal Success Center' in the Rendezvous Building on Thursday morning.

The Bengal Success Center will act as a one-stop shop for the university's academic support programs by housing 14 services in one office area.

"It promotes collaboration among the programs, which I think is improving services to students and the faculty as well," said Janna Graham, assistant vice provost at ISU.

Along with hosting many of the campus's academic support programs, the Bengal Success Center also features the Center for Learning and Instructional Excellence–a new training facility for ISU faculty.

For more information on the Bengal Success Center, you can visit Idaho State University's website.

Article Topic Follows: ISU

Jump to comments ↓

Sam Ross

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content