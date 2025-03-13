ISU unveils new streamlined center for student academic needs

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho State University held a grand opening ceremony for the new 'Bengal Success Center' in the Rendezvous Building on Thursday morning.

The Bengal Success Center will act as a one-stop shop for the university's academic support programs by housing 14 services in one office area.

"It promotes collaboration among the programs, which I think is improving services to students and the faculty as well," said Janna Graham, assistant vice provost at ISU.

Along with hosting many of the campus's academic support programs, the Bengal Success Center also features the Center for Learning and Instructional Excellence–a new training facility for ISU faculty.

For more information on the Bengal Success Center, you can visit Idaho State University's website.