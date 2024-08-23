“Every Day Matters”, Pocatello schools focus new year on safety and attendance

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) is emphasizing safety and attendance for the 2024-25 school year.

PCSD 25 wants to remind community members that busses and crosswalks are active again, and to slow down and pay attention in school zones. The district is also launching this year’s theme: “Every Day Matters”.

“That's an attendance campaign,” said Courtney Fisher, Director of Communications for PCSD 25. “And really what that is, is we know that learners do best when they miss no more than two days of school per month.”

To help meet the goal of steady attendance, the school district has increased awareness of absence policies by distributing calendars and reminder magnets to student families.

“We just really want to partner with families to make sure that we're paying attention to attendance,” said Fisher. “We know that the learners do best when they are in their classrooms and behind their desks and attending school.”