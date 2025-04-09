Warmer temps for Thursday and Friday

High pressure building in will lead to warmer temperatures. A cold front arrives this weekend.

Overnight, partly cloudy skies with a low temperature in the mid 30’s. Winds from the west southwest around 10 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Mostly sunny for Thursday with a high temperature in the mid to lower 70’s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Friday will be ,mostly sunny with a high near 75°. Southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

A slight chance of rain with gusty winds for Saturday. A high temperature in the lower 60’s with gusty winds.