Sports

Wednesday boys H.S. baseball scores – April 9

Published 7:55 PM

GAME 1:
Pocatello 12
Century  4

GAME 2:
Pocatello  7
Century  2

Bear Lake  11
American Falls  1

Soda Springs  7
Declo 8

Firth  5
Malad 17

North Fremont  19
West Jefferson   6

