Wednesday boys H.S. baseball scores – April 9
(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Pocatello 12
Century 4
GAME 2:
Pocatello 7
Century 2
Bear Lake 11
American Falls 1
Soda Springs 7
Declo 8
Firth 5
Malad 17
North Fremont 19
West Jefferson 6
(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Pocatello 12
Century 4
GAME 2:
Pocatello 7
Century 2
Bear Lake 11
American Falls 1
Soda Springs 7
Declo 8
Firth 5
Malad 17
North Fremont 19
West Jefferson 6
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.