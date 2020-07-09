Wild horse auction set next week

Animals

BRUNEAU, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bureau of Land Management will host a wild horse auction in Bruneau July 14-21. The auction will feature 40, 6-12-year-old wild horse mares in an online adoption.



The horses are currently being held at the Bruneau Off-Range Wild Horse Corrals and are eligible for the Adoption Incentive Program. That program provides $1,000 to qualified adopters.

“The mares selected for this online adoption exhibit a nice range of size and color from Herd Management Areas in both Nevada and Wyoming,” said BLM Idaho State Range Lead Chris Robbins. “We were very pleased at the popularity of the last set of mares offered for online adoption from our Bruneau facility, so we anticipate another successful adoption this time around.”

Applications must be submitted online by noon MST on Friday, July 17. To learn more about the online corral adoption requirements or pickup locations visit the wild horse and burro adoption website or call 800-370-3936.