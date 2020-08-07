Several Idaho Falls Zoo events canceled

Animals

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Several upcoming fundraising events at the Idaho Falls Zoo have been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The canceled events include the "5 O’Clock Some Bear" dates in August and September, the "Wines in the Wild" event, and "Zoo Brew."

Full refunds have been issued to all who’ve purchased tickets.

“We would like to sincerely thank this year’s wonderful event sponsors who support the zoo,” Tautphaus Park Zoological Society executive director Laurie Gravatt said. “We all know these have been challenging, ever-changing times and we really appreciate everyone’s understanding.”

These events and several others annually put on by TPZS are fundraisers for the zoo which, along with other donations and contributions, support zoo improvement projects like the William J. Maeck Education Center.

The TPZS board will meet later this month to make a final decision on "Boo at the Zoo," another of the zoo’s popular events that is normally held at Halloween time. That decision will be based on feedback from zoo staff, board members, participating vendors and mandates by public health officials.