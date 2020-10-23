Strut Your Mutt Day and Purranormal Cativity set for Saturday

Animals

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Snake River Animal Shelter is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to designate Saturday as Strut Your Mutt Day 2020.

The virtual walk and fundraising event supports Best Friends Network partners, like SRAS, in raising funds to save the lives of homeless dogs and cats in communities across the country.

It also helps raise the funds needed to support the “No More Homeless Pets” mission.

If you’d like to help homeless pets in our area, you can find links HERE to donate, join a team or create your own fundraising team.

Saturday is also the 'Purranormal Cativity' event at SRAS. The first 20 cats adopted will have their adoption fees waived thanks to a generous grant from the Idaho Shelter Coalition and Best Friends Animal Society.

After the first 20 cats are adopted, all other cat adoptions will be only $20.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3000 Lindsay Blvd.