Cow gives birth to quadruplets

BUHL, Idaho (KIFI) - A cow in Buhl delivered one shocking surprise on St. Patrick's Day.

She gave birth to quadruplets.

The odds of a cow birthing four health cow bulls is 1 in 11.2 million

This is something most ranchers will never see in their lifetime.

Rancher Stuart Wengreen and his wife say they kept joking she might have triplets since she was so big.

Turns out it wasn't a joke. It was a phenomenon.

Even more incredible, they say she gave birth to all four unassisted.

