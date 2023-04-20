Bears expected to be hungrier this spring

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bears are expected to be aggressive and hungrier this spring because many are hibernating longer.

"The longer colder winter means that bears are probably going to hibernate a little bit longer, kind of postpone coming out of hibernation. And when they do, they're going to be pretty hungry because they've been asleep for a long time," James Brower with Idaho Fish and Game said.

Idaho Fish and Game says they usually get reports of bear sightings through March and April in a typical year, but there have been no reports of sightings this year.

Brower said the bears could be more aggressive in the next few months.

"Carry your bear spray with you. Hike in big groups. Groups of three or more are always a good idea and make lots of noise. When you're out there, the bears are probably going to hear you and smell you before they ever see you. And if they do that, more often than not, they're just going to wander on and try to avoid you."

Brower said most bear sightings are near Island Park when reported. This is because they have a high snowpack that the bears can hibernate under.