WARNING: Stay away from bull elk in Yellowstone, especially during fall mating season

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) - The elk mating season, commonly referred to as the rut, has begun in Yellowstone National Park.

Stay away, stay safe! Bull elk are unpredictable during this time of year and people have been severely injured. Elk run quickly and may change direction without warning.

You are responsible for your own safety. Stay at least 25 yards (two bus lengths) from elk. If an elk approaches you, back away immediately.

If an elk charges you: