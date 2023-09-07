Skip to Content
WARNING: Stay away from bull elk in Yellowstone, especially during fall mating season

A bull elk bugling in Mammoth Hot Springs.
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
A bull elk bugling in Mammoth Hot Springs.
today at 11:08 AM
Published 12:14 PM

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) - The elk mating season, commonly referred to as the rut, has begun in Yellowstone National Park.

Stay away, stay safe! Bull elk are unpredictable during this time of year and people have been severely injured. Elk run quickly and may change direction without warning.

You are responsible for your own safety. Stay at least 25 yards (two bus lengths) from elk. If an elk approaches you, back away immediately.

If an elk charges you:

  • Quickly find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier.
  • Run away if nearby shelter is not available.
  • Give them room, use your zoom. Never approach or pursue animals to take their picture. Lenses with focal lengths of 300mm or greater are recommended for adequate reach.
  • Follow directions from park rangers.
