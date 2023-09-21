It’s rutting season – Watch for wildlife

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – As temperatures drop and with the arrival of rutting season, AAA reminds drivers to watch for wildlife on or near the roads.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, “Animal in the Roadway” was the second highest contributing factor for single-vehicle crashes last year at 18%, just behind speeding at 22%. Further, while 64% of all motor vehicle crashes occurred on urban roadways, 75% of fatal motor vehicle crashes occurred on rural roadways in 2022.

“In an urban environment, visibility may be better, traffic patterns are fairly predictable, and most of the sources of a major collision are readily identifiable. Now try driving through a rural area where some of the major obstacles are camouflaged and may appear in the road at any time from any direction,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “Idaho is a beautiful state filled with natural wonder, and we need as much of a safety mindset when we’re out in remote areas as we do on a crowded freeway or at a busy intersection.”

Here are some wildlife tips from AAA: