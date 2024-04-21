Chinese train station design draws mixed reviews online

By Martha Zhou, CNN

(CNN) — A shiny new high-speed railway station is usually a highly anticipated affair in China – but this one is causing controversy online thanks to its eye-catching design.

According to a report in Chinese state media, construction on the upcoming Nanjing North Railway Station will begin in the first half of this year.

The report cites officials as saying the design was inspired by the Yangtze River, which flows through the city, and by blooming flowers.

Nanjing, capital of eastern Jiangsu province, is famous for its plum blossoms, which bloom every spring.

However, the responses to the designs, which were released earlier this month, were far from flowery.

Many commenters on Chinese social media site Weibo didn’t see a plum blossom in the design. Instead, many said that they thought it looked like a maxi pad.

“Nanjing North Station modeling renderings resemble sanitary pad. This shape will make people think. Do people feel like they’re leaking out when they exit the station?” one commented.

“Wings to protect Nanjing,” another wrote. “This one should be able to stem any heavy flow (of crowds).”

