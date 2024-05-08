Rescue team from US Air Force airlifts critically ill passenger from cruise ship in open Atlantic waters

By Forrest Brown, CNN

(CNN) — A US Air Force rescue team airlifted a civilian passenger needing urgent medical care this past weekend from a Carnival cruise ship that was hundreds of miles out in open Atlantic waters.

The dramatic May 4 medical rescue involved three helicopter air-to-air refuelings to reach the Carnival Venezia, according to a news release from the 920th Rescue Wing.

The Venezia was returning to port in New York City after various stops in the Bahamas and Caribbean but was about 350 nautical miles (about 400 land miles or 645 kilometers) away from the US mainland.

Called into action from Patrick Space Force Base in Florida were two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters, two HC-130J Combat King II aircraft and two teams of combat rescue officers and pararescuemen, the release said.

Because of the distance that had to be covered, the 920th Rescue Wing had to employ the helicopter air-to-air refuelings, also called HAAR, “which involves connecting a probe from the helicopter to a drogue on the HC-130J aircraft, allowing fuel transfer mid-flight,” the release said.

When the aircraft arrived, rescuers were hoisted down from the helicopters and began preparing the patient for transport, the release said. The patient and his mother were taken up into the helicopter, and he received medical attention en route to a hospital on the mainland.

Neither the 920th Rescue Wing nor the cruise line had further information about the patient’s condition or where he was taken for treatment.

“Everyone in the wing mobilized with exceptional speed,” said Capt. Dylan Gann, 301st Rescue Squadron pilot, in the release. “By uniting our efforts, we saved crucial time, delivering life-saving assistance six hours ahead of other response teams.”

Carnival told CNN Travel that the cruise line worked with Air Force and US Coast Guard officials to adjust Venezia’s course to meet the medical helicopter.

The ship continued toward New York after the medical airlift and arrived as scheduled on Monday.

CNN’s Karla Cripps contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.