Dolce & Gabbana have launched a new perfume – but it’s not for humans

(CNN) — Not content with dressing the top dogs of the music scene, from Beyoncé and Usher to Christina Aguilera, Dolce & Gabbana now has its sights on making actual dogs that bit more stylish.

The Italian fashion label’s latest offering is for the dog who truly has it all (or has rolled in it all) – a designer fragrance, with a price tag to match.

Inspiration for the product that the world didn’t know it needed came from the “unconditional love” that Domenico Dolce – one half of the famous designer duo – has for his “loyal dog Fefé,” according to the company’s website.

The website describes the fragrance, named “Fefé” in tribute, as an “olfactory masterpiece featuring the cocooning and warm notes of Ylang, the clean and enveloping touch of Musk, and the woody creamy undertones of Sandalwood.” It was designed by master perfumer Emilie Coppermann.

Priced at €99 ($109) for 100 mL (3.4 oz), “Fefé” comes in a “sleek green lacquered glass bottle, adorned with a vibrant red metal cap and a precious 24-carat gold-plated paw.” Purchases come with a D&G dog collar (available in two sizes), with tag (engraving optional).

A series of well-groomed dogs appear on camera in a promotional film on the D&G website. As classical music plays in the background, a narrator says: “I am delicate, charismatic, authentic, sensitive, enigmatic, rebel, fresh, irresistible, clean. ‘Cause I’m not just a dog. I’m Fefé.”

Applying the product looks easy in the commercial as the featured dogs – aside from the one labeled a rebel – all sit perfectly still on a high stool for the shoot.

But for those whose pets are not quite so obliging, the site offers some instructions: “Spray Fefé on your hands or on a brush and proceed by rubbing or brushing your dog’s fur from the middle of the body towards the tail to give them a moment of scented pampering.”

D&G are just the latest brand to try to make the most of the doggy dollar. British designer Anya Hindmarch features a dog poop-bag-holder charm on her website for £135 ($172). Fashion-conscious pooches could sport a Prada puffer jacket for £600 ($765) during the day, and snuggle down at night in a large Versace bed for £915 ($1,170).

