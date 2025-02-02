Best red carpet looks at the 2025 Grammy Awards

By Oscar Holland, CNN; Photo editor: Jennifer Arnow, CNN

(CNN) — The music industry’s biggest names are arriving at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena for the Grammy Awards. But while this star-studded event is renowned for outlandish fashion — especially when compared to its Hollywood counterparts — attendees may strike a more restrained note in light of the wildfires that devastated parts of the city last month.

Following calls for major award shows to be postponed, organizers have said Sunday’s ceremony will go ahead as planned, albeit with a spotlight on first responders and an unspecified charitable component.

Fashion-watchers will, therefore, be looking out not only for red carpet royalty like Beyoncé and Billie Eilish, both of whom are among this year’s nominees, but also sartorial tributes to a city that has hosted the Grammys more times than any other in its 66-year history.

See below for some of the best looks so far. This story will be updated throughout the evening.

