Like no other commute on the planet: Inside Saudi Arabia’s dazzling $22-billion metro system

(CNN) — Taking the metro is usually little more than a means to an end while moving around cities, but Saudi Arabia’s brand new Riyadh Metro is turning this notion on its head.

Launched in December 2024, the automated rapid transit system brings new meaning to the phrase, “It’s not the destination, it’s the journey.”

Spanning over 176 kilometers, or about 110 miles, across six different lines, the long-awaited network — the world’s longest driverless metro system — links key points across the capital, including King Khalid International Airport and the King Abdullah Financial District, or KAFD.

Standout stations

Built at a cost of $22.5-billion, the system can carry at least 3.6 million passengers a day. And it’s filled with what can only be described as architectural marvels.

Riyadh Metro has a total of 85 stations, with four stand outs — King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), STC, Western Station and Qasr Al Hokm.

Located in Riyadh’s historic core, Qasr Al Hokm was designed by Norwegian architectural firm Snøhetta in collaboration with design and consultancy firm ONEWORKS + CREW. Officially opened in February 2025, it provides direct access to several government buildings and landmarks, including Al-Hukm Palace, Imam Turki bin Abdullah Grand Mosque and Al Masmak Palace.

But, the station itself has already become a landmark itself. Commuters often stop to admire its sweeping design.

Covering 22,500 square meters, and reaching 40 meters underground, Qasr Al-Hokm is spread across seven floors, with 17 elevators and 46 escalators. Its curved stainless-steel canopy reflects images of the surrounding district, a deliberate blending of history and modernity.

Inside are shops, art displays and even an indoor garden, where travelers can pause on benches and take in the space.

A top attraction

For some, the station now rivals established tourist sites.

Riyadh resident Trisha Ooi, who moved to Riyadh from Malaysia four years ago, says she now recommends Qasr Al-Hokm to visitors, along with better-known landmarks like the Sky Bridge and Boulevard World.

“I would say it’s one of the best attractions,” Ooi tells CNN Travel. “Other than the beauty of the station itself, there is a traditional Saudi market — Souk Al Zal — just five minutes away.”

A 30-minute ride from Qasr Al-Hokm is the King Abdullah Financial District Metro Station designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. Already the busiest station on the network, it features an undulating lattice façade inspired by wind-shaped desert patterns.

The station is as significant as it is distinctive, serving as a central interchange on the network. It connects three lines, anchors a new monorail system and houses a bus terminal.

It also houses artworks, including a sculpture by American Alexander Calder, part of the permanent collection of Riyadh Art.

Western Station, designed by the Riyadh-based architecture firm Omrania, opened in the Al Sweedi district in January.

Cultural window

STC Station, which connects two lines, was designed by Germany’s Gerber Architekten, drawing inspiration from limestone formations in Saudi Arabia’s Tuwaiq mountains.

Beyond the visual appeal, the Riyadh Metro scores sustainability points with energy-efficient trains featuring regenerative braking systems. Stations are equipped with solar panels.

It’s also designed to be very user-friendly.

Visitors to the city can purchase a Darb card, a physical reusable transit card similar to New York’s OMNY card, at station machines or use the Darb app.

The metro system run from 5:30 a.m. to midnight, Saturday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to midnight on Fridays. Fares start at SAR4, or just over $1, for a two-hour pass; SAR 20 buys three days of unlimited travel, while SAR140 ($37.32) covers a month.

Like other Muslim-majority cities, including Kuala Lumpur and Dubai, there are separate areas for men and women on board. Riyadh’s trains are is divided into three types of carriages: singles, families and first class.

The “singles” cars are for men traveling alone; family carriages are for women and families; and the first-class section is reserved for riders with VIP cards.

The interiors, designed by France’s Avant Premiere, are pristine — food and drinks are banned — and the seat coverings feature patterns inspired by traditional Riyadh architecture.

So what is it actually like to ride the Riyadh Metro? The service is quick and efficient — trains run every four minutes at peak times. It’s also very clean, with eating and drinking on the service prohibited.

Seats are comfortable, but there aren’t a huge amount of them on board, especially when compared to London’s Underground system. The network is made up of two-car trains, fitted with around 55 seats, and four car trains with 123.

While this creates an airy, spacious feel, it also means that you will likely find yourself standing when traveling during busier times, which tends to be early mornings, between from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and late afternoons, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Carriages are quiet for the most part, but it’s not unheard of for strangers to strike up conversations with each while riding the rails. In fact, some locals have credited the metro system for helping to connect people from different social backgrounds.

Some of the stations, such as KAFD and Qasr Al-Hokm, are huge, which can be overwhelming for those new to the Riyadh Metro.

Thankfully, there are usual plenty of station staff on hand to offer assistance to those who may be struggling to navigate their way through.

“Today, Riyadh City is reaping the benefits of this project that will reshape the capital’s image and redefine mobility for its residents and visitors,” Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al Sultan, Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, and CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, said in a statement last year.

“The network is in line with Riyadh’s economic, social, environmental, and urban development objectives, and represents a historic milestone in the capital’s transportation sector.”

Historic milestone

The achievement is undeniable, but has the metro eased the city’s car dependency and traffic congestion?

The short answer is no. Traffic remains heavy, and while some trips are quicker by metro, others can take twice as long, a consequence of Riyadh’s urban layout.

Still, within six months of opening, the network was already outperforming expectations.

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City reported more than 18 million passengers in the first 11 weeks. Last month, the Riyadh Metro welcomed its 100 millionth passenger.

Its early success has already spurred expansion plans. A proposed seventh line will connect Qiddiya Entertainment City, King Abdullah International Gardens and Diriyah Gate.

In September, Hassan bin Thabet Street Station was added to the Orange Line.

“Riyadh Metro is going to ease the daily lives and commute of citizens, residents and visitors, offering them a world-class urban travel experience,” added Al Sultan.

