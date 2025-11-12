Mount Nemrut: Where colossal stone gods guard a 2,000-year-old mystery

By Didem Kuzu, CNN

Adıyaman, Turkey (CNN) — Mount Nemrut rises more than 2,000 meters over Adıyaman province, its slopes fading from olive groves into bare rock. From a distance, it looks like any other peak in the eastern Taurus range — until the colossal heads come into view.

They sit in a solemn line near the summit: great stone faces, their features softened by centuries of earthquakes, frost and sun. Far below, goats pick their way through dry grass while the wind blows across the landscape.

It’s hard to know what’s more surprising: encountering these giant heads near the summit of one of southeast Turkey’s tallest mountains, or the fact that anyone believed these would last forever. But that was King Antiochus’s dream — to build a mountain where he could sit among deities, his power carved in stone and locked in an eternal staring contest with the horizon.

Antiochus I ruled a state called Commagene that briefly flourished 2,000 years ago in a region north of Syria and the Euphrates River after the breakup of Alexander the Great’s empire. It was a place where Greek, Persian, Assyrian and Armenian traditions collided.

Hoping to hold sway over the region even after death, Antiochus had his tomb constructed on Nemrut, flanked by stone figures representing the unique collage of mythologies that swirled around his kingdom. Antiochus himself was seated among them, rubbing shoulders with immortality.

Time and nature had other ideas. Today, the statues lie decapitated and cracked, yet they still keep watch over the mountaintop, known locally as the “Throne of the Gods.”

An ancient kingdom

The view alone is worth the climb with dramatic vistas over southeastern Turkey, not to mention beautiful sunrises and sunsets. But the steady stream of visitors who make their way up here — either on foot or by the road which wends its way up most of the mountain — are here for the archaeological wonders.

The isolation of the mountaintop offers space to imagine Commagene’s rich past and the complex battles and treaties that defined a kingdom’s quest for new territories.

Getting to the top of Nemrut is relatively straightforward. Visitors can hike, but there’s also a road leading most of the way, accessible by car or with a guided tour.

The 50-minute drive from the Kahta district of Adıyaman to the entrance of Mount Nemrut National Park is part of the experience. Along the way, goats and cows grazing by the roadside create pastoral scenes that have likely changed little over the centuries.

Further uphill, the Septimius Severus Bridge — a Roman engineering marvel — still spans the Cendere River, while the Karakuş Tumulus commemorates female members of the Commagene royal family, offering a rare glimpse into the kingdom’s daily and ceremonial life.

The route also passes the Arsemia ruins, the former royal sanctuary. Carved into the cliffs is one of the longest ancient Greek inscriptions found in this region. It stands above a well-preserved relief depicting a “handshake of the gods” — King Mithridates I shaking hands with the hero Heracles.

Just before the final ascent, it’s worth pausing to take it all in. At golden hour here, the sun casts dramatic light over the ancient kingdom.

In the foothills of Nemrut, the farming village of Kahta offers another glimpse into the past — this one still alive. Here, two-story structures built from stone have been unchanged for generations. The lower floor provides storage and shelter for sheep and goats, the upper level a family home. Osman Aksoy, offering visitors tea at his farm, describes the community as “a surviving asset of the region’s history.”

Monumental ambition

Higher up the mountain, the road reaches a modern parking lot and facilities including a visitor center. In its heyday, two millennia ago, this site was a sacred staging ground or royal complex and would’ve been bustling with worshipers and officials.

After paying a gate fee of 10 euros, or roughly $12, visitors face a 25-minute trek further up to reach the summit terraces — sturdy shoes and warm clothing are recommended, especially around sunrise and sunset, even at the height of summer. The climb involves a 500-meter hike over approximately 300 stairs, some quite steep.

The air thins with every upward step on the ancient stone stairway, and the world begins to fall away below. Soon, an immense man-made summit of crushed stone — the tumulus — dominates the entire horizon.

It’s here that the monumental ambition of Nemrut becomes apparent.

Long before Turkey’s modern borders took shape, the Kingdom of Commagene flourished here — a small but wealthy realm that blended the traditions of the wider region into something entirely its own.

The stone figures on Nemrut blend Greek, Persian and Armenian traditions — Zeus, Apollo, and Heracles reimagined through Eastern symbols and style, alongside a local fertility goddess and Antiochus himself.

The monuments — believed to have once towered more than 15 meters — were designed to secure his immortality. But after the Romans conquered Commagene, the sanctuary was abandoned to the elements. Today, the toppled heads are a haunting reminder of a king’s eternal ambition.

The 50-meter-high tumulus that crowns Nemrut is believed to hold Antiochus’ final resting place, but the mystery of King Antiochus I’s hidden tomb has baffled archaeologists for more than a century.

Karl Sester, a German engineer working in the region, first reported the site to the Prussian Academy of Sciences in 1881. Later, American archaeologist Theresa Goell spent decades tunneling through the mountain’s slopes, searching for the chamber — but never found it. Some compare its complex internal design to the ingenuity of the Egyptian pyramids.

In 2006, the Middle East Technical University in Ankara launched a new research program, using modern technology to continue what Goell began, but without disturbing the site.

“No excavation attempt has been possible since 1987,” says licensed guide Salih Abursu. “That protection ensures the mystery of King Antiochus’s hidden chamber — and its contents — remains intact. It keeps the site’s deepest secrets safe from tomb raiders and time.”

Written in the stars

Today, Nemrut is a protected national park, carefully restored and stabilized for visitors, including the use of “nano lime” injected into fine cracks to shield the fragile stone statues from harsh winds, snow, and summer heat.

At the summit, three terraces — East, North, and West — unfold like an ancient stage. The North Terrace was never completed, but the East reveals a processional layout of colossal deities, ancestral reliefs, and a ritual altar. The five main figures dominate: Zeus, Apollo, Heracles, the Commagene fertility goddess, and Antiochus, flanked by a lion and an eagle, symbols of earthly and celestial power. On the West Terrace, centuries of earthquakes and erosion have left the statues scattered and decapitated, their enormous heads now among Turkey’s most iconic images.

Beste Tomay, an academic and Nemrut archaeological expert at Adıyaman University, says a relief on the west terrace depicting a lion marked with stars and a crescent moon is highly significant.

“This stone slab is considered the world’s oldest known astrological calendar,” she says. It also fixes the date of King Antiochos I’s enthronement as July 7, 62 BCE.

Inscriptions carved in Greek on the backs of the thrones reveal 237 lines of royal decree: details of Antiochus’s divine lineage, his laws, and his desire that future generations celebrate him with feasts and reverence.

Below the summit, the view is vast — ravines plunging away on either side, the Taurus Mountains looming to the north, and the golden Mesopotamian plains stretching endlessly south toward the Euphrates River.

As evening descends, tourists gather among the fallen gods to watch the sun dip below the horizon. “We were greatly impressed by its profound ancient heritage and the spectacular view,” says Julian Boschmann, visiting from Chicago with a friend.

The light begins to change. The statues glow red, then amber, before fading in the dying sun. Shadows stretch across the stone faces as the mountain sinks back into silence.

