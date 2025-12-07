British documentary photographer Martin Parr dies at 73

By Caitlin Danaher, Fiona Sinclair Scott, CNN

(CNN) — One of Britain’s most acclaimed photographers, Martin Parr, died on Saturday at age 73, his foundation said on Sunday.

A prolific photographer and collector, Parr obsessively documented his surroundings for over 50 years.

During this time, his vibrant photos of people set against backdrops of seaside towns, village fairs and public swimming pools captured the attention of an international fan base and celebrated the quirks and intricacies of everyday British life.

The documentary photographer died at his home in Bristol, in southwest England, the statement posted on the website of the Martin Parr Foundation said.

“He is survived by his wife Susie, his daughter Ellen, his sister Vivien and his grandson George. The family asks for privacy at this time,” the statement added.

“The Martin Parr Foundation and Magnum Photos will work together to preserve and share Martin’s legacy. More information on this will follow in due course. Martin will be greatly missed,” the foundation said.

He was a member of the renowned Magnum Photos, an international cooperative of photojournalists, and was seen as one of the best-known photographers of his generation.

His photographic legacy has been captured in over 100 published books, according to Magnum.

Parr’s work has been collected by some of the leading museums in the world, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Tate in London and the Centre Pompidou in Paris, according to the agency.

Parr curated two photography festivals, Arles in 2004 and Brighton Photo Biennial in 2010. He also curated a Barbican Centre exhibition in London in 2016.

In 2021, he received a CBE, or Commander in the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, from Queen Elizabeth II for his services to photography.

