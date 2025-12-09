Designer Manish Malhotra throws India’s best parties. Here’s his guide to picking the perfect gift

By Oscar Holland

(CNN) — Manish Malhotra is to Diwali what Heidi Klum is to Halloween: its ultimate celebrity party host.

Every year, the Indian fashion designer throws a star-studded Diwali bash bringing together Bollywood’s biggest names. Film legends Shah Rukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty were among the A-listers in attendance during the most recent festivities in October.

Such is his reputation for hosting, Malhotra was hired as creative director to 2024’s headline grabbing mega-wedding between Anant Ambani, the son of India’s richest man, and pharmaceutical heiress Radhika Merchant. As well as overseeing venue decor he even found time to design outfits for the bride and the groom’s mother, Nita Ambani, as well as guests at the various wedding events, including Ivanka Trump and both Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

Malhotra knows a thing or two about gifting, too. Gold may be the luxury gift traditionally exchanged during Diwali, but the designer’s luxury make-up and skincare sets — alongside festive hampers he developed for a hotel group — are just a few examples of how he appeals to Indian clientele during the country’s increasingly diverse multi-billion-dollar holiday spending spree.

For Malhotra, the secret to memorable presents and parties is the same one underpinning his fashion career: narrative.

“I simply enjoy being the storyteller,” he said, revealing his holiday gifting tips to CNN.

Indian fashion is, the designer said, “having its moment.” The country’s craftsmanship and textile traditions are enjoying increased international attention — and few people can take more credit than Malhotra, who attended the 2025 Met Gala, where he dressed attendees Natasha Poonawalla and Coco Jones for the red carpet.

“Ultimately, when I showcase Indian fashion on a global stage, I want people to see its depth, its artistry and its timelessness,” he said.

Malhotra has branched out beyond fashion in recent years. A Bollywood costume stylist since the 1990s (“films were my first love,” he said), the designer has just made his production debut with Hindi-language romantic drama “Gustaakh Ishq,” which hit theaters last month. Then there is the high jewelry line his eponymous label launched in 2023.

“Luxury isn’t just about buying something that looks beautiful; it has to carry meaning. It needs a story,” he said, adding: “It’s about creating something that becomes an heirloom.”

Below, Malhotra shares his take on gifting and hosting during the holidays.

CNN: What are three things you need to ask yourself before buying a gift for someone?

MM: I think about who they are, what they genuinely enjoy and whether the gift reflects their personality in a meaningful way.

CNN: How do you tackle gifting for people you don’t know very well?

MM: I always go back to something timeless: flowers. I absolutely love them. They’re elegant, thoughtful, and they work for every occasion. I have flowers all around my home and even in my office — they instantly brighten a space and bring a sense of warmth and positivity. So, when I’m unsure about someone’s personal taste, a beautiful bouquet feels like the perfect gesture. It’s personal without being too specific, and it always makes people smile. You really can’t go wrong with flowers.

CNN: What’s a great gift that costs nothing?

MM: Time. It costs nothing, but it means absolutely everything. Whether it’s sitting down for a real conversation, being fully present, or just showing up when it matters — it’s priceless. In our world where everything moves so fast, time is the one thing you can’t buy, and the one thing that makes all the difference.

CNN: Do you have any traditions or rituals around the holidays?

MM: Around Diwali, I have my annual party, which has really become a tradition for me over the years. It’s one night where all the people I love come together under one roof. The energy is always festive, warm, and filled with so much joy. There’s always great music, a beautiful grazing table — I really love feeding people — and the whole space feels celebratory. Friends from the industry, as well as my closest personal circle, all try and come by. Many of them I don’t get to host often because of my schedule, so Diwali becomes that one moment where we all enjoy each other’s company. It’s a time of connection, celebration and gratitude. And for me, it’s one of the traditions of the year.

CNN: If you’re celebrating with loved ones around a table, what are the most important components of that celebration?

MM: For me, if you’re celebrating with loved ones around a table, it has to be the food! I love a table that feels abundant and inviting. Good food has this magical way of bringing everyone together, making them relax, laugh, and stay just a little longer.

This interview has been edited for length.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.