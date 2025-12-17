Look of the Week: Not one but two Lilys show how to wear lingerie-inspired outfits this winter

By Lily Hautau, CNN

(CNN) — Is Paris ready for Emily’s next act?

After getting off the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express train in Paris this past Sunday, Lily Collins — who plays the titular character in Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” — was photographed promoting the upcoming season in a Saint Laurent look designed by Anthony Vaccarello. Wearing a skimpy, blush-toned lingerie piece, styled with a chocolate brown trench coat and clutch bag, it felt like one of Collins’ most daring outfits yet, particularly for an actor whose personal style has generally leaned towards classic elegance.

This isn’t the first time we have seen a Lily wear a lace outfit from the French label’s resort collection, either. Just the night before, Lily Allen was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, where she performed her song “Sleepwalking” while wearing a mint green lace-trimmed romper that resembled a vintage nightgown or lingerie. (It was later identified by her stylist Leith Clark as a design also by Saint Laurent.) Both outfits were styled with sheer nylon tights and a pair of heels.

Winter’s sexiest look, it seems, may be granny’s old-timey knickers – and the style choices of both Lilys aren’t the only ones to go by. This week, Collins’ “Emily in Paris” co-star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu wore a plunging scalloped neckline minidress with a trailing chiffon train to a promotional event for the series. Elsewhere, Katie Holmes was seen wearing a lace-trimmed camisole paired with a matching skirt.

The looks build on this summer’s nightgown-as-daywear trend but are amped up and even sexier for the winter. Sabrina Carpenter, a reigning Gen Z fashion icon, has been leading the charge — regularly rocking corsets, slip dresses, and lingerie-inspired tops on her “Short n’ Sweet” tour, pushing boudoir style from the bedroom to the streets and red carpet.

What was once considered intimate apparel can be worn out, redefining public dress codes. So, whether you’re stepping off a sleeper train or out for coffee in the neighborhood, the message is clear: the boudoir is officially open for business.

