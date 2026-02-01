The most striking looks from the Grammys red carpet

By Oscar Holland and Stephy Chung, CNN; Photo editor: Jennifer Arnow, CNN

(CNN) — The music industry’s red carpets are usually bolder, brighter and more adventurous than their Hollywood counterparts. And they don’t get bigger than the Grammys — the awards ceremony that brought you Michael Jackson’s bedazzled military jacket, Pharrell Williams’ oversized hat and that plunging green Jennifer Lopez dress.

This year’s attendees brought their fair share of sartorial drama arriving at LA’s Crypto.com Arena in a blaze of feathers, ruffles and voluminous draping on Sunday evening.

Among the most striking looks were Blackpink singer Rosé’s theatrical take on a black minidress, by Giambattista Valli, and Lady Gaga’s feathery “black swan” gown, by the cult French brand Matières Fécales (yes, that translates as Fecal Matter). There were also trains galore, perhaps none longer than the 13-foot one trailing from the back of Doechii’s Roberto Cavalli dress.

Elsewhere, musical style icons put inventive spins on red-carpet convention, including Billie Eilish in a deconstructed suit by Hodakova and Bad Bunny in a tuxedo with corset detailing (the first major foray into men’s suiting by surrealist womenswear label Schiaparelli). The 95 categories — a record number for the Grammys — also provided numerous breakout stars with a chance to impress fashion-watchers, from Addison Rae in Alaïa to the singing cast of “KPop Demon Hunters” in looks by Dior, Guvanch and Thom Browne.

There were risqué moments from Heidi Klum, in a skin-tight molded “naked” dress, and Chappell Roan, who removed her cape to reveal a Mugler négligée gown held in place with nipple clamps. But it wasn’t all fun and frills. From Finneas to the Biebers, several attendees were pictured wearing “ICE Out” and “Be Good” badges to protest the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration crackdown.

See below for the red carpet’s most striking looks.

