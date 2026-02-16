Chinese zodiac predictions: What’s in store for 2026 as we enter the Year of the Fire Horse

By Maggie Hiufu Wong, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — If there’s one common theme to emerge from the many Lunar New Year rituals attached to the annual celebration, from the food we eat to the activities we join, it’s the collective hope that we’re ushering in luck, prosperity and good vibes for ourselves and everyone around us.

This year, the world rings in the Year of the Horse on February 17 — the first day of the Lunar New Year in 2026. Which means many people are now looking to the stars for hints about what’s in store for the months to come.

Don’t worry if you don’t have a personal geomancer on your phone — we’ve done the cosmic legwork for you, rounding up this year’s Chinese zodiac fortune guide with the help of a seasoned master.

First, let’s start with the basics. The 12-year Chinese zodiac calendar cycle is represented by 12 different animals, in this order: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig.

Your zodiac animal is determined by your year of birth, meaning those born on or after the first day of the lunar calendar in 2026 will fall under the Horse sign. (Check out the illustrations below to find out which animal represents the year you were born.)

But that’s only the beginning. For faithful followers of the system, a year isn’t just categorized by its animal. There’s also a complex sexagenary cycle made up of 10 heavenly stems and 12 earthly branches.

Things are about to get hot

It’s complicated, but here’s a simplified explanation. Every year, a heavenly stem (one of five elements, which fall into the yin or yang category) is paired with an earthly branch (one of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals).

This year, the heavenly stem is “Bing” (big sun) and the earthly branch is “Wu” (the Horse), making it the Year of the Fire Horse.

So what exactly does that mean? For deeper insights into the year ahead, we met up with Thierry Chow, a Hong Kong-based feng shui consultant who blends traditional Chinese geomancy with modern elements.

“Bing represents the big sun, and the Horse, as a zodiac animal, is also a fire sign. So this is probably one of the most fiery years you will get,” she says.

“Industries associated with the fire category will dominate — from technology to anything that generates energy and fire. Arts, fashion and cooking also rely heavily on fire. You can expect these sectors to get more attention.”

Chow says that fire influence is going to impact both the weather and people’s temperaments — so the world should be on the lookout for more heat-related disasters this year, as well as heightened tensions in already heated relationships.

“But for people who do need fire, this can be a very good year. Generally, people born in autumn and winter benefit from having more fire in their elements,” she adds.

In feng shui, everyone’s birth chart is composed of different elements — metal, wood, water, fire and earth. The art of feng shui and Chinese fortune-telling is often about balancing these elements in our bodies and in nature.

“There is no absolute good or bad,” says Chow. “One lesson I take from Confucian philosophy is that you can bring what you lack into your life through awareness and effort.”

Meet the ‘Grand Duke of Jupiter’

When it comes to individual luck, Chinese zodiac followers believe that their animal’s fortune depends on the positions of the stellar deities, collectively referred to as Tai Sui, that rotate parallel to and in the opposite direction of Jupiter in the sky.

Also known as the Grand Duke of Jupiter, Tai Sui is made up of 60 celestial deities, each of which controls a specific year for each zodiac sign in a 60-year cycle. Why Jupiter? Many centuries ago, Chinese astrologers realized it takes about 12 years for the planet to complete one orbit around the sun.

To calculate how each person will be affected in a particular year, a Chinese geomancy consultant looks at one’s birth chart, which is composed of a wide range of elements based on different Tai Sui stars’ positions on the day and time of their birth.

These combinations are important; some even use them to make huge life decisions for the year ahead, such as whether they should get married or start a business.

While many prefer to get a detailed consultation based on their own birth chart, most followers agree that analyzing the position of Tai Sui over each zodiac sign offers a general snapshot of the year to come.

For instance, if your zodiac sign is out of favor with Tai Sui this year, the experts say you might find yourself facing more disruptions and changes than usual.

But Chow is quick to add that the calendar is a rotating cycle and we should embrace changes with a positive mind.

“A year clashing with Tai Sui may sound scary,” she says. “But it often means a year full of changes — and changes bring opportunities to grow. Looking at it this way, it’s not necessarily a bad thing.”

Traditionally, followers resolve these “clashes” by visiting Chinese temples and making offerings to Tai Sui. And while there’s no harm in seeking comfort through ritual, Chow notes that feng shui isn’t tied to any single religion.

Don’t want to go to a temple? She encourages those who clash with Tai Sui to attend joyful social occasions to absorb more positive energy.

“Attend happy events,” she says. “Surround yourself with people who boost your energy. Set boundaries. Protect your peace.”

With those wise words in mind, here’s Chow’s guidance on what each zodiac animal can expect during the year ahead.

Horse

Cue the dramatic music — this is your moment in the spotlight. In 2026, all you Horses will be facing your “Ben Ming Nian” — your zodiac year matches your birth sign.

“Horses will be the protagonists of 2026, as big changes are coming for them,” says Chow.

That often means shake-ups across major life areas, from careers to relationships to family matters.

In traditional Chinese culture, people in their Ben Ming Nian are encouraged to “control the changes” by focusing on happy milestones, such as getting married and having babies.

“It’s good to remember the saying, ‘One joyful event can ward off three disasters,’” says Chow.

“If there aren’t many things they can manually change, they can simply cultivate happy energy within themselves.”

With so much happening in the coming months, Horses should take extra care of their mental and physical health.

“It can be picking up a new breathing exercise or meditation practice — anything that helps you regulate emotions and keep yourself from overthinking,” says Chow.

And there’s good news. She says big changes sometimes mean big money opportunities — and bigger growth.

Traveling to cooler destinations in the west and north may help improve luck, she adds.

“For Horses born before July in particular, they should be more careful before the summer and save the adventures for after July.”

Goat

Congratulations, Goats! The cosmic signs are in your favor this year.

People born in the Year of the Goat will enjoy Liuhe Tai Sui (or Six Harmonies with Tai Sui) — one of the most auspicious relationships you can have with the Grand Jupiter.

“They will have a Guiren (Noble People) star on their path this year, which means they will have helpful friends and build strong connections,” says Chow.

“Guiren will offer timely support when they need it the most.”

Both work and relationships are set to run smoothly in 2026.

“It’s truly a blossoming year for Goats — when things are finally coming together,” she says.

But she’s quick to add that doesn’t mean you should just sit back and do nothing.

“It’s good to be open-minded and be thankful, practise enjoying the moment this year,” she says. “If you spend too much time worrying about the past and future, you’ll be wasting the present.

Monkey

For Monkeys, the Year of the Fire Horse promises to be relatively stable and peaceful.

As a metal- and water-heavy zodiac sign, Monkeys’ luck will remain fairly balanced in 2026.

“Compared to last year, their overall luck will improve across family friendship and work relationships,” says Chow.

They may not feel the urge to travel as much as other signs this year — and that’s perfectly fine, as their luck doesn’t depend on their travel miles.

To maintain balance, Chow suggests incorporating more pastel oranges and pinks into their daily life.

“In feng shui philosophy, light colors carry the energy of Yang (the warm and bright side of Yin and Yang). When people look at you, they will see this brighter energy,” she says.

Rooster

It’s going to be a year filled with love for people born in the Year of the Rooster — but that doesn’t mean things are going to go smoothly.

In 2026, Roosters will have a Taohua Xing (Peach Blossom) star shining over them. This generally means there will be an influx of new connections — whether you’re walking down the street, attending a party or traveling to a new destination.

While often an optimistic sign, Chow urges Roosters to proceed with care.

“For those looking for love, it’s easier for them to meet potential love interests but they need to distinguish between good Taohua — which is also a metaphor for love interests in Chinese culture — and bad ones. For people who are in a relationship already, they do need to be cautious not to create trouble,” she says.

To avoid getting enmeshed in an “it’s complicated” romance, Roosters can consider wearing charms featuring bird and flower motifs.

“Having Taohua over them means they’ll have more active relationships at work. But at the same time, Roosters should watch out for petty people and gossip that may come with these relationships,” says Chow, who notes that Roosters will generally enjoy favorable health in the coming months.

Dog

In 2026, people born in the Year of the Dog will be under Sanhui Tai Sui, or the “Three Meetings of Tai Sui” star.

“It is a good star. It brings good luck in money, career and family,” says Chow.

This quiet but powerful stellar alignment means a year of stability and solid rewards for Dogs, especially in terms of finance.

For some Dogs, it may be the year that long-awaited promotion finally happens.

“Their energy with the family will be quite strong this year,” says Chow. “It means better communications among family members. They will likely be getting together more often and enjoying happy events together.”

The one thing Dogs should be mindful of? Stomach and digestive health.

Pig

After clashing with Tai Sui last year, people born in the Year of the Pig will catch a breather in 2026 as they’re finally in a positive Tai Sui position.

“It’s called Anhe Tai Sui, which means it’s in a secret union with Tai Sui,” says Chow. “Luck is coming back but slowly — across work, money, health and relationships.”

After a turbulent 2025, patience is key. The tide is turning, even if it doesn’t feel that way at the moment.

“People often feel the shifts in fortune closer to their birthdays,” says Chow. “If they’re born in the summer, they’ll feel the energy shifting in summer. If they’re born in the winter, they’ll have to wait a little bit longer.”

Chow says it’s important for Pigs to remember to give themselves time to heal from last year’s drama.

Wearing pastel pink, orange and yellow should be able to help bring joy and hope to their days, she adds.

Rat

Brace yourselves, it will be a significant — and demanding — year for people born in the Year of the Rat, as they will be clashing with Tai Sui (or Chong Tai Sui).

“Rats should pay very close attention to their health in 2026. The strong moving energy means there is going to be a lot of major changes ahead — from relationships to career paths,” says Chow.

In addition to adopting a new wellness routine or scheduling a health checkup, Chow suggests hitting the road.

“Going out more is better generally for Rats this year,” says Chow.

“When traveling, they could consider Asian destinations where there are more wood and fire elements, such as Thailand, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Warmer areas are quite good for them,” she adds.

And there is a silver lining. Chow says the Rat, being a water sign, balances the fire of the year quite well, potentially alleviating the clash.

Dressing in pink may further boost their luck this year, she adds.

“Remember, changes may result in bigger opportunities.”

Ox

After enjoying an agreeable position with Tai Sui last year, Oxen will find themselves in a bit of a prickly position, making them more prone to small injuries and petty people.

“It’s not a major clash with Tai Sui. Oxen just need to be more mindful of relationships and choose partnerships carefully, either in business or in friendship,” says Chow.

Misunderstandings may arise more easily than usual.

Having a movement star hovering over them this year, Oxen should take this as an opportunity to travel more.

“They may need to keep traveling. They can also be more adventurous this year. Explore places you haven’t been. Take some boat rides,” says Chow.

Tiger

Good news for Tigers: the deity Hui Tai Sui is greeting Tai Sui in 2026 — a friendly alignment.

“This usually means you will be enjoying good relationships and good companionship in the Year of the Horse. It may suggest more opportunities at work,” says Chow.

“Good unions of all sorts.”

Single Tigers may even find love this year, if they are looking. But because they are wood and fire heavy, which will be amplified further in the Year of the Fire Horse, Tigers do need to watch out for potential stomach and digestion issues, as well as their eyesight.

“They have to be more mindful, especially during spring and summer,” says Chow.

Staying near water and dressing in cool tones will help soothe the fire as well, she adds.

Rabbit

People born in the Year of the Rabbit should proceed with caution this year.

“Rabbits are Xing Tai Sui this year (in a punishing relationship with Tai Sui). They have to be more careful with people they are in love with,” says Chow.

That doesn’t mean cutting all ties abruptly. Rabbits just have to be observant before committing to people around them this year.

“They can feel more challenges at work. They will feel less help coming their way,” says Chow.

What they could do is to wear metallic colors and accessories to help balance their own element — wood.

“Wood grows fire, whereas metal suppresses wood. It will help balance the elements,” says the geomancer.

Dragon

With Yima Sing, the Traveling Horse star, watching over them in 2026, people born in the Year of the Dragon can expect the coming months to be full of movement.

“It’s an excellent year for travels, moving homes or offices and changing jobs,” says Chow.

She says that Dragons may also get promotions at work in 2026.

But a word of caution. Those who have Yima Xing watching over them should avoid staying still.

“If they force themselves to stay put this year, they will often feel antsy and may be prone to injuring themselves, but far less aggressively than if they were clashing with Tai Sui,” Chow explains.

Health-wise, Dragons, the earthy zodiac sign, will need to watch out for digestion and stomach issues — as fire nurtures earth, and an excess of fire can overwhelm the earth organs (stomach and digestive system) in your body.

In other words: Try not to overindulge too much this year.

Snake

After facing their “Ben Ming Nian” (the same zodiac year as their birth sign) in 2025, Snakes will be relieved to hear that they will have no direct relationship with Tai Sui in 2026.

This usually signals a calmer year — but Chow urges caution.

Snakes are a very fiery zodiac sign. So the year may still feel intense. Work requires extra vigilance.

“It’s very easy to lose what they have gained this year. One moment you feel like you have worked hard and gained what you earned, the next moment somebody else may take the credit,” says Chow.

To remedy this, Snakes should try to balance their elements — avoid adding more fire to an already heated year by avoiding the colors red, pink and purple.

Stick with blue, white and metallic colors. Snakes could also travel to cooler places with oceans and rivers to counter some of that heat, adds Chow.

