Community All-Stars: Dedicated local weather spotter Evan Tibbott

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Weather forecasting in our area is a vital part of our every day lives and in cases of severe storms, it can even be a matter of life and death.

But our meterologists are not alone in their dedication to getting us an accurate forecast, they are supported by local weather spotters.

Every day for decades, we have received a call that goes something like, “Hi this is Evan in Rigby, I have your weather update for you.”

We finally got to meet the man behind the voice.

Evan Tibbott is a weather spotter for Local News 8 and the National Weather Service.

“I have a written recording of every day I can refer to check my observations and make sure they're up. They're accurate. Then I send them in at 5 p.m.” Evan says, weather is a job he's loved for over 75 years. “I enjoy this kind of work. I have a wide variety of interest in geography.”

Evan said, “Geology, topography, things like that. And all in one way or another. These things all tie in together in some way, topography influences weather and I'm where I want to be.”

At almost 93 years old, he has no intention of slowing down.

Linda asked, “Do you still love it?”

“I do. It is my is one of my main skills. I would estimate there's about three hundredths of an inch of rain in there. Philadelphia weather man, he taught a class while I was in high school, and I came out number one now class, that was sort of the beginning, and I was approached by an Air Force lieutenant, but we would receive incoming weather in code, which had to be translated, and every six hours, we plotted a big map on the table, which extended from the Eastern Pacific to Western Europe,” said Evan.

He also worked at a weather station in the Arctic. Through his years reporting the weather, he has seen some interesting things, like a record setting winter in 1985.

Evan said “I remember, I think it was February the first or third. We had at least three nights that hit 30 below zero... cold.”

He also loves being out in the weather, enjoying hiking and cross country skiing.

“So I've come out in first, second and third place in some of these in my middle age,” he said.”

Evan enjoys racing, including the 64 kilometer ambassadors cup out of Ashton. “

I wanted to see if I could go that far, so I took the advice of a friend of mine, whom I'd ski. He was a mountaineering he said, pace yourself. Don't worry yourself out at the beginning. Just work up to it and maintain a steady pace,” said Evan.

That's advice Evan still uses today.

“I've had numerous jobs that had nothing to do with weather, but I always came back to weather then they look out work and the other forest work, some of the best work I've ever had. It was hard work, but it was good work,” he said.

So what's Evan's favorite kind of weather?

Evan said “Ooh, I like summer. I also like winter.”

Evan Tibbott, a man of all seasons, and this week's Community All-Star.

