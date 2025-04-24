Chance of thunderstorms with highs close to 70°

Overnight, Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Gradually becoming clear into the early morning with a low around the mid 30’s. Winds around 5-10 mph.

For Friday, there is a chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly cloudy, with a high close to 70° for the Snake River Plain. North northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of more showers and thunderstorms for Friday night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 70°. Winds from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.