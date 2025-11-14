Skip to Content
DISNEY ON ICE HITS THE ICE AT MOUNTAIN AMERICA CENTER

By
Updated
today at 9:09 AM
Published 8:46 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Local News 8's Megan Lavin went live and took skating lessons with Natalie Catalano, an ensemble skater who plays Luisa from Encanto. (You know, she's the strong one.)

This two hour spectacular is only in town this weekend, with shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with both evening and afternoon performances.

Your favorite characters like Elsa, Anna and Olaf will be there too along with arial stunts, fire and even a firework or two.

You can find tickets online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Mountain America Center's ticket booth.

Megan Lavin

