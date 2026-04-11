“Pickle for a Purpose” Tournament Fundraiser in Rigby

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - One local organization is bringing the popular sport of pickleball to Eastern Idaho. United Voices Rising is working to fund women's mental health therapies for survivors of sexual assault. They hosted their first annual "Pickle for a Purpose" pickleball tournament on April 11.

The tournament worked as a fundraiser for the organization and their mission. The tournament included mens, womens and mixed doubles. Each team that entered was guaranteed five games of pool and tournament play.

Players of all ages over 18 were welcome to play. Vice President of United Voices Rising and organizer of the pickleball tournament Brailey Sponsler told us she hopes to do the tournament every year.

"We have many sponsors to do raffle prizes and so it's been awesome. And we've been able to generate some good little fundraising money for our programs," said Sponsler.

United Voices Rising runs a thrift store in Rexburg where they accept donations of clothing and furniture. The UVR Thrift Store helps fund the programs the organization has to support survivors.

"I know a lot of pickleballers. And so I figured if that's the niche we need to hone into, I know a lot of people that would love to support a good cause and play in a tournament," said Sponsler. "And so that's what we went for."

They also accept monetary donations via their website unitedvoicesrisinginc.org.