Skip to Content
Gas Prices
By
New
today at 10:31 AM
Published 10:47 AM

Idaho average gas price drops below $4 first time since March

MGN

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho drivers have more to smile about this holiday season. 

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Gem State is $3.999 Friday, the first time it’s been under the $4 mark since March of this year.

“The state average has dropped by eight cents in just the past few days, with prices in the Treasure Valley falling by a dime over the same time period,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said.  “Hopefully, pump prices will continue on a downward trend, but this is great news for families who are trying to find a way to connect with loved ones over the holidays.”

You can find the lowest gas prices in the area HERE.

Article Topic Follows: Gas Prices
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content