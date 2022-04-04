Rexburg prepares city fiber network for the future

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Rexburg is upgrading its city communication infrastructure and is starting by installing 20 miles of fiber optic cable throughout the city.

The new cable will exponentially increase the city's ability to monitor and transmit information.

"432 fiber which are little glass strands is actually what’s going in this," Director of Economic Development and Public Relations Scott Johnson said. "What people don't understand is each little fiber actually can carry a lot of information based on what kind of light is being pushed through it."

City developers have been preparing for this project for over a decade.

The cable will link city facilities and assets and allow the city to safely monitor city buildings and assets.

"We do have some fiber that connects our city infrastructure right now, but it's pretty limited," Rexburg Chief Information Officer Todd Smith said. "So this will go all out and eventually connect all of our city assets together in a robust, redundant, reliable fiber network."

The new network will be the backbone of projects going forward.

Once the system is in place, third party providers can expand the network throughout homes and businesses of Rexburg.

"We're anticipating that over time," Mayor Jerry Merrill said. "Not only will will we be able to hook up all of these city assets and the county is partnering with us as well as other community partners but we're looking forward to being able to bring fiber to every home in Rexburg."

City officials say this new backbone will effectively future proof the city.

"You can bring in a bunch of different providers to to provide their services. 5-G types of things, smart parking meters, parking, lots of Telehealth type things to the home. I mean, just really the sky's the limit," Smith said.

City leaders expect to complete the project by November 2023.