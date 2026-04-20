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ITD urge caution as National Work Zone Awareness week begins

In 2024, Idaho saw 904 work zone crashes, including nine fatalities, says ITD.
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In 2024, Idaho saw 904 work zone crashes, including nine fatalities, says ITD.
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today at 11:20 AM
Published 11:19 AM

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department is marking National Work Zone Awareness Week from April 20–24 with a push for safer driving across the state. This year’s theme is “Safe Actions Save Lives,” and it highlights how everyday choices behind the wheel can help prevent crashes and protect the crews working on Idaho’s roads.

In 2024, Idaho saw 904 work zone crashes, including nine fatalities. In the same year, crashes resulted in nearly $188 million in economic impact.

With construction season ramping up, transportation officials say those numbers mean the need for drivers to stay alert and slow down in work zones.

Matthew Conde from AAA says the minute you see signs of a construction zone, that would be the time to minimize distractions in the car.

"Keep the conversation down a little bit so that you're focused on those sudden turns. If you need to merge, pull over, or detour, those are the things you need to be able to do safely," Conde said, "We need to make sure all those road workers are getting home."

ITD has launched a weeklong video campaign featuring real stories from work zones across the state. The series aims to put a human face on the issue and remind drivers that the people working roadside are members of their own communities.

ITD is encouraging all motorists to plan ahead by using Idaho 511, following posted signs and staying engaged every time they drive.

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