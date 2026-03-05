Idaho Iranians call for restoration of Shah, freedom, and ‘natural friendship between Persians and Americans’

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — As tensions continue between Iran and the United States, members of Idaho’s Iranian community are sharing their personal histories, revealing a divide between those who remember the era before the 1979 Revolution and a "burnt generation" that grew up entirely under the current regime.

The "Day and Night" Shift

For those who arrived in the United States decades ago, the memory of their homeland is often tied to the Pahlavi era. One resident, who moved to the U.S. in 1975 to pursue higher education, describes the shift in Iran’s culture and political standing as "day and night".

"It was better during the Shah's regime," said Esmaeil Fallahi, a now-retired professor from the University of Idaho. He cited a time when Iran was a close ally of the United States and Israel. He expressed that the subsequent rise of the Islamic Republic led to a cycle of regional conflict and domestic hardship.

He noted that many Iranian Americans, who now serve as doctors, engineers, and professors in Idaho, still feel a "natural affinity" and friendship toward the United States despite how they are sometimes portrayed in the media.

The "Burnt Generation"

The perspective is starkly different for younger immigrants like Farnoush Davis, a current resident of Idaho. She was only two years old during the 1979 Revolution. She refers to her peers as the "burnt generation", those who saw none of the country's former glory under the Shah and instead lived their entire lives under "oppression and tyranny".

Farnoush, who moved to Idaho in 2008, recalled the daily realities of growing up under Sharia law, including segregated schools and the constant presence of "morality police".

"I was being stopped and notified that my hair was showing," Farnoush said, describing the resilience of Iranian women who now stand at the forefront of modern uprisings. "None of them are afraid... they still went out and cried for freedom".

Despite the small size of the Iranian community in Idaho, many have found the state to be a sanctuary that mirrors the landscapes of their homeland.

"It reminds me of my homeland in Iran," said Fallahi, comparing the state's mountains and climate to the Alborz and Zagros ranges found in Iran.

Davis echoed this sentiment, noting that her transition to life in the northwest was marked by a surprising warmth.

"What I faced was just welcomed," she said, noting that institutions like Boise State University offered her opportunities and support as a new immigrant. "I feel the same warmth and welcome in Idaho.

While their backgrounds vary, the message from Idaho’s Iranian community remains unified: a desire for secular governance, the restoration of international friendships, as they once had during the period of the Shah’s regime.

Davis said, "I’m a proud Iranian... I don't want to be known as a muslim country. We are a secular country because we have so many religions in our country."

She believes that the Islamic Republic has added a “stigma” to Iranians, and Americans can no longer tell the difference between Iran and its neighboring countries.

Fallahi takes it a step further, diving into the roots of Iran and its rich history.

"They don't realize that Iran is the same country that Cyrus the Great came from, which thousands of years ago, he, as the king of Persia, declared freedom for the Jews from the yoke of the Babylonians," suggesting that Israel is now returning the favor to the Persian people who make up most of Iran’s population.

A Path Forward

Both Fallahi and Davis suggest that the Crown Prince, Reza Pahlavi, the son of the late Shah, represents a link to that era of stability. They believe his leadership could help transition Iran away from what they describe as decades of "oppression and tyranny" and toward the "natural friendship" that once existed between Iran and the United States.

"I want to be able to go back and see my country one more time…” Davis said, “It's going to be a prosperous, beautiful, great country under a great Pahlavi again hopefully."