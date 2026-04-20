Gov. Brad Little comes to Idaho Falls to discuss 2026 legislative session

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Governor Brad Little came to Idaho Falls to discuss the 2026 legislative session and what it means for Idahoans moving forward. He highlighted budgeting, education funding, public safety, and investments in infrastructure.

In January, Gov. Little introduced the "Enduring Idaho" plan, which rolled out ahead of the legislative session.

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"At its core, our Enduring Idaho plan was about balance between growth and restraint, between meeting today's needs and planning for the future, between investing in our people while respecting the taxpayers who make the investments possible," Little said.

Budgeting

The first point that Little mentioned was passing a balanced budget. He said lawmakers passed a balanced budget aimed at keeping the state on solid financial grounds while preparing for future growth.

"We submitted in the legislature, passed a balanced budget. Just like that. All families sit around their kitchen tables and make decisions about what they can afford. We did the same at the state level. We live within our means. We did not raise taxes. We ensured every dollar spent reflects a priority that benefits the people of Idaho," Little said.

Education funding

Education was a central focus during the session. Little noted that state support for public schools has increased significantly during his time in office.

"Since I took office, state support for public education has increased by 70%. That's a significant investment in our future and reflects the value Idahoans place on strong schools and strong communities," Little said.

Investments in infrastructure and healthcare

Little also approved funding for infrastructure projects, including water systems and transportation. Little called water “the lifeblood of Idaho,” due to its importance for agriculture, communities and energy needs.

In healthcare, the state is directing new resources toward rural areas, where access and affordability remain ongoing challenges. Officials also approved funding to address shortages in medical professionals.

Going forward

Governor Little says his top priorities for next year will continue to focus on budgeting along with decreasing the cost of healthcare for Idahoans.