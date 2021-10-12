Indigenous Peoples’ Day observed Monday

Holidays

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The wet weather didn't wash away the observance of Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday.

Idaho state University recognized the holiday with an on-campus celebration, cultural performances and informational workshops.

This is a day to celebrate and honor native americans to commemorate their history and cultures.

Keynote speaker Rudy Soto says it was an important decision to transition columbus day into what it is today.

"This is about turning a negative into a positive. It's about making sure that within ourselves," Soto said. "We look at what we have to bring and to add and to contribute to society."

Musical artist Supaman is performed on campus. He is an Apsáalooke hip-hop and comedy artist from the Crow Reservation in Montana.