2022 Chubbuck Christmas lighting contest dates announced

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Chubbuck invites and encourages all residents and businesses to enter the annual Holiday Decorating Contest.

The contest is open to all residential homes and businesses within the Chubbuck City Limits. Selections will be made in all areas of the city. Winners will be chosen in the following categories: Best Animation, Most Colorful, Most Traditional, Spirit of the Season (2), Best Commercial/Business, Clark Griswold Award (most lights), and Best Overall.

One thing the city would like to stress with the contest this year is the judges will be looking for things that are new and different. The city will also be giving special recognition to a street, cul-de-sac or small neighborhood who has the most houses decorated or best combined display. S

If you see a house, business, street or neighborhood that you think deserves an award, let the city know by sending an email at ChubbuckLightscontest@gmail.com or send a message through the City of Chubbuck official Facebook Page. Be sure to include as much information as possible including photos, which award you think they should win and most importantly, the address. Submissions will be accepted through Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

Judging will be based on “curb appeal” as viewed from the street, which means only those decorations located on the street side of a property will be judged. Corner lots will be judged from both streets. Judges will not step onto any property to view the back or side yards. Criteria will include: Unique design and creative use of lights and decorations; storyline or theme; display and placement of decorations, animated objects, etc.; and overall presentation.

Judging will be held Nov. 29 through Dec. 7. On the nights of judging, turn all your holiday lights on by 6:00 p.m. and leave them on until 11:00 p.m.

Winners will be announced Dec. 8.