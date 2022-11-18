Donate turkeys to families in need

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Foodbank’s Hope for the Holidays Campaign is in full swing. This campaign runs through November and December. The Idaho Foodbank’s goal is to provide food for approximately 3.8 million meals.

The Idaho Foodbank is working to make sure every family is able to enjoy the holiday meal traditions, regardless of their current financial struggles. Right now, there are multiple opportunities to donate frozen turkeys to help your neighbors who need a helping hand this holiday season.

Barrie’s Ski and Sports in Pocatello is currently accepting frozen turkey donations. These turkeys will go to The Idaho Foodbank as part of Barrie’s annual Cranksgiving Event. On Saturday, Nov. 19 there will be a bicycle ride to deliver these turkeys to The Idaho Foodbank. Turkeys can be brought to Barrie’s Ski and Sports at 624 Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello until the morning of Nov.19.

Give the Cops a Bird is hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police. This is the fourth year in a row they have been collecting frozen turkeys for The Idaho Foodbank. Turkeys can be dropped off at the lobby of the Pocatello Police Department through Friday, Nov. 18.

Donations of frozen turkeys can also be brought to any Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) location in Pocatello or Chubbuck.

Visit idahofoodbank.org/events to find out ways you can get involved and give back this holiday season.