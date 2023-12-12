‘Elk on the shelf’ busts into Wapello Elementary

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Most of us have heard of the shenanigans of the elf on the shelf, but if you think those are bad, wait until you see the wild version.

Linda Larsen was on the scene Tuesday of a major disaster when the elk on the shelf busted into Wapello Elementary School, much to the delight of the students.

It was just before Christmas and all through the school, one little elk was breaking each rule. The worst of it was Mrs. Palmer's class where he came to dismantle, destroy and harass.

"Oh, it was clean when I left last night, and sometime in the night that's all I can surmise. I don't know" third grade teacher Emily Palmer said. "He found the arts and crafts stuff, so I have a lot of glitter and he used it well. Then he ate things he showed up and he left us lots of treasures."

When they entered their classroom, the kids were aghast. They had to do something and get it done fast.

"It's a disaster! Who did this? Like did an elf to this? Did Mrs. Palmer do this?" one student questioned.

But the students were smart. They knew just what to do. They called Fish and Game who came with a crew.

When you look around the classroom clean spaces are few. There was glitter and footprints and even some poo.

"Well, we don't know why he picked us,but Topper became our elk on the shelf a couple of years ago, and he's returned for another holiday season," Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Regional Communication Manager Jennifer Jackson said. "And he usually gets into a little bit of trouble. He does have some mischief and antics, you know, up his hoof so to speak, but we've used it as an opportunity to educate the public."

Since an elk belongs out in the wild, not a shelf, they decided to help but not by themself.

Officer Kevin would rescue this misguided creature with the help of a pole that they used as a reacher.

So finally the elk on the shelf they did fetch, and I'll say it myself, 'it was a great catch.'

So Topper can now return to the wild, but through his adventures, he helped every child.

Watch for more antics from the elk on the shelf as he has some important messages about wildlife safety.