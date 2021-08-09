Drought could bring changes to Montana hunting season

Outdoor Games

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Hunters in Montana could see changes from the widespread drought hitting the state this summer including potential access closures and fewer animals surviving to adulthood.

Hunting season begins in earnest Sept. 4 with the start of the six-week archery season.

Persistent drought this summer led to stifled growth of grass that big game animals eat in many parts of the state.

While animals may see reduced weights due to the drought, officials say deer and elk herds benefited from a mild winter.