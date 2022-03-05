Hayden and Kid’s Creek ponds to be stocked late March

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock 950 rainbow trout in the 10-12 inch range at two local waters March 28 to April 1.

Hayden Creek Pond, a family friendly fishing area along Hayden Creek, will receive 650 trout. Anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities, restroom, and a dock for anglers with limited mobility.

Kids Creek Pond, located in the Salmon city limits, will receive 300 trout. A fishing dock, pavilion with picnic tables, restroom, and number of benches makes this a convenient place for families to enjoy the outdoors.

The stocking date and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

Anglers can find more detailed information on these and other fishing destinations including maps, facilities, fish species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. Fish and Game’s Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs and more.

Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at all Idaho Fish and Game offices and license vendors statewide.