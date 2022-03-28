Skip to Content
Outdoor Games
Salmon Region trout stocking schedule for April

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The weather's getting warmer, and Idaho Fish and Game will stock approximately 1,950 catchable-sized rainbow at the following locations in April.

LOCATIONWEEK STOCKEDNUMBER OF TROUT
Hayden Creek PondApril 11-15600
Hyde Creek PondApril 11-15200
Kids Creek PondApril 25-29550
Hayden Creek PondApril 25-29600

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable. 

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.

