Salmon Region trout stocking schedule for April
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The weather's getting warmer, and Idaho Fish and Game will stock approximately 1,950 catchable-sized rainbow at the following locations in April.
|LOCATION
|WEEK STOCKED
|NUMBER OF TROUT
|Hayden Creek Pond
|April 11-15
|600
|Hyde Creek Pond
|April 11-15
|200
|Kids Creek Pond
|April 25-29
|550
|Hayden Creek Pond
|April 25-29
|600
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.
Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.
