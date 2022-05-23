Yellowstone reminds boaters, anglers to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) - Yellowstone National Park announced boating and fishing season will begin Saturday, May 28, and emphasizes clean, drain and dry to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS) and protect park waters.

Boaters and anglers must clean, drain and dry all boats and equipment prior to arriving in the park to minimize the risk of introducing AIS into Yellowstone’s waters. Watercraft equipped with sealed internal ballast tanks are banned from all park waters as inspections cannot always detect aquatic invaders in these types of boats. In addition, felt-soled footwear is banned because they can carry microscopic disease organisms even after cleaning.

Clean, Drain, Dry

Boaters and anglers: ensure you do not bring AIS to the park.

Clean all plants, animals, mud, sand and other debris from your boat, anchor, boots and equipment. Use high-pressure, hot (120-140F) water if possible.

Drain all water from your boat, including the motor, bilge, livewell and other compartments before you arrive. Leave drain plugs out during transport. Do not move water or organisms from one water body into another.

Dry all compartments and equipment in the sun for five days.

Clean, drain and dry requirements are critical steps to protect the park’s and nation’s waterways.

AIS

AIS pose a grave and growing threat to the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and surrounding economies. AIS can quickly and drastically transform habitats and food webs, causing permanent declines in sport fish and food resources for native wildlife.

Permits and inspections

Watercraft and angler float tubes must have a Yellowstone National Park permit and AIS inspection prior to launching in park waters. Permits and inspections are available for purchase 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days per week during the summer season at the following locations:

Motorized and non-motorized watercraft (including angler float tubes)

Bridge Bay Ranger Station

Grant Village Backcountry Office

Lewis Lake Ranger Station

Angler float tubes only

West Yellowstone Visitor Information Center

Bechler Ranger Station

Mammoth Hot Springs Backcountry Office

Northeast Entrance

Yellowstone fishing permits can be purchased at in-park stores, vendors in surrounding communities or online via Recreation.gov.

The season will close Oct. 31.