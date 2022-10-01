Hunter education course offered early October in Salmon

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - New hunters interested in getting their hunter education certification before deer season can do so in-person through a course in Salmon scheduled for early October.

An in-person, instructor-led hunter education course is scheduled October 4, 5, 6 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. each evening, and Saturday, October 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information or to register, go to https://register-ed.com/events/view/187788 or visit the Fish and Game office in Salmon.

Taking the hunter education course in person is a tradition for many Idaho families. The course costs $8, and it provides the opportunity for students to learn from experienced hunters who teach Idaho-specific topics such as hunting laws and ethics, wildlife identification and hands-on training in gun-safety.

Another option is the online hunter education course. People can now get fully certified through the online course without having to complete a field day. The online course costs $32.50 and can be taken at https://www.hunter-ed.com/idaho/

For more information, contact Krystal Smith, Fish and Game Hunter Education Coordinator at 208-993-3805 or the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.