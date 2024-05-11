The next generation of Idaho’s backcountry explorers learn new skills

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)- For over 20 years, Idaho Fish and Game has been teaching the next generation of Idaho's Backcountry explorers the skills and rules they will need to know while exploring. The Youth Outdoors Skills Day takes place every year at Beaver Dick Park just outside of Rexburg in Madison County.

"It's a good time. You see lots of smiling faces. we get a lot of support from our local, sportsmen and sportswomen's groups. They come and they they put booths together. They teach kids, outdoor skills, of all sorts. We've got the archery atlatl muzzleloader. We got the hounds here. just it takes a lot of people to put this on, and they do a great job of helping us out, so we appreciate them," James Brower the Public Information officer for Idaho Fish and Game said.

The kids present shared what drew them out Saturday.

" I am a very outside person, but I've been here for like about 30 minutes to an hour, and I've quite enjoyed it," Madison Garcia said.

"Well, it's because I love animals and, like, say, I love animals and safety things, and this is just full of it," Caleb said.

"I love all the activities included at this place and it's very fun. What you can learn and do," Paisley said.

Many of them also said some booths stood out for them.

"The bear hunt. I think that was really fun. You got to, like, use the dogs and stuff. I think it's like they do the love letters and stuff, but I think it's really cool for the kids to be able to like, see and understand, like what the dogs are doing and how it works," Madison said.

"Probably the search and rescue booth," Caleb said.

Paisley also said the Search and Rescue booth stood out and shared what it was like for her to get "found" by the search and rescue dog.

"It was a little complicated for the dog, but she did find me, so it was pretty fun," Paisley said.

Idaho Fish and Game has been protecting Idaho Fish and Wildlife for the past 125 years. They say that its because of all those who hunt and fish that they have been able to manage Idaho's resources and teach the next generation of explorers.

"Even if you don't hunt and fish, you benefit from the people that do and make sure that that wildlife is protected and perpetuated for generations to come," Brower said.