Wyoming free fishing day June 1
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Celebrate Wyoming’s five-star fisheries this year by fishing without a license — for free.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites anglers to celebrate Free Fishing Day on June 1.
Each year, Game and Fish designates the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week as a free fishing day when anyone can fish in Wyoming — except within the Wind River Reservation and Yellowstone National Park — without a fishing license.
All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions and stream closures remain in effect. Anglers can review the 2024 Fishing Regulations online before heading out and planning their trips with the interactive fishing guide.
Families can enjoy fun fishing events throughout the state beginning on Free Fishing Day. Plan to attend an event near you:
|TOWN
|DATE
|TIME
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|SPECIAL DETAILS
|Basin
|June 1
|8-11 a.m.
|Kids Fishing Day
|Raw water pond
|Hosted by the Town of Basin and local Chamber of Commerce. North Platte Walleyes Unlimited will provide fishing poles.
|Casper
|June 1
|9 a.m.-1p.m.
|Yesness Pond Kids’ Fishing Day
|Harry Yesness Pond
|North Platte Walleyes Unlimited will provide fishing poles.
|Cheyenne / Laramie
|June 1
|10 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Maury Brown Kids Fishing Day
|Bell Reservoir on the Maury Brown Ranch. 50 miles from Cheyenne; 60 miles from Laramie.
|Participants receive a free fishing pole, tackle box and lunch. Registration is mandatory and has closed.
|Cody
|June 1
|9 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration between 8-9 a.m.
|Kids Fishing Day
|Beck Lake Complex
|Lunch and prizes provided by Cody Optimists, East Yellowstone Chapter of Trout Unlimited and the Shoshone National Forest.
|Jackson
|June 1
|10:30 a.m.
|Kids Fishing Day
|Rendezvous “R” Park between Jackson and Wilson
|Free fishing equipment donated by Jackson Hole One Fly, Trout Unlimited and Teton County Conservation District. Lunch provided by Creekside, US Foods and Stone Drug.
|Lander
|June 1
|9 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
|Kids Fishing Day
|Luckey Pond in Lander
|Sponsored by Popo Agie Anglers and Game and Fish. Lunch is provided by Kiwanis. Fishing rods and tackle provided by North Platte Walleyes Unlimited.
|Moorcroft
|June 1
|9-11 a.m.
|Free fishing day
|Keyhole Reservoir - Pat’s Point
|Hosted by State Parks. Game and Fish employees will assist. A limited number of rods and reels will be supplied for borrowing, and you are welcome to bring your own.
|Pinedale
|June 1
|10 a.m.
|Kids Fishing Day
|Dudley Key Fields Pond in Pinedale
|Sponsored by the City of Pinedale, Game and Fish, Bridger-Teton National Forest and BLM. Free gift bag of fishing supplies.
|Riverton
|June 1
|8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Kids Fishing Day
|Rendezvous Ponds in Riverton
|Sponsored by Riverton Kiwanis. Lunch provided by Riverton Kiwanis. Fishing rods and tackle provided by North Platte Walleyes Unlimited.
|Dubois
|June 8
|9 a.m -1 p.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
|Kids Fishing Day
|Pete’s Pond in Dubois
|Sponsored by Kiwanis, U.S.Forest Service, Game and Fish and DAWGS. Lunch provided. Fishing rods and tackle provided by North Platte Walleyes Unlimited.
|Evanston
|June 8
|9 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m.
|Evanston Kids Fishing Day
|UP Ice Ponds
|Sponsored by Upper Bear River Trout Unlimited Chapter.
|Kemmerer
|June 8
|9 a.m.- noon
|Kemmerer Kids Fishing Derby
|Kemmerer Community Pond by the overpass
|Sponsored by the City of Kemmerer.
|Rock Springs
|June 15
|9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Rocks Springs Kids Fishing Day
|Paul J. Wataha Pond
|Sponsored by Seedskadee Trout Unlimited ChapterLunch provided to participating families.
|Dayton
|June 22
|9 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Kids Fishing Day
|Bear Lodge Resort Pond at Burgess Junction
|Sponsored by the U.S. Forest Service, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Bear Lodge Resort and Powder River Basin Trout Unlimited.