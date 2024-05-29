Skip to Content
Wyoming

Wyoming free fishing day June 1

Pixabay
By
Published 9:44 AM

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Celebrate Wyoming’s five-star fisheries this year by fishing without a license — for free.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites anglers to celebrate Free Fishing Day on June 1.

Each year, Game and Fish designates the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week as a free fishing day when anyone can fish in Wyoming — except within the Wind River Reservation and Yellowstone National Park  —  without a fishing license. 

All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions and stream closures remain in effect. Anglers can review the 2024 Fishing Regulations online before heading out and planning their trips with the interactive fishing guide.

Families can enjoy fun fishing events throughout the state beginning on Free Fishing Day. Plan to attend an event near you:

TOWNDATETIMEEVENTLOCATIONSPECIAL DETAILS 
BasinJune 18-11  a.m.Kids Fishing Day Raw water pond Hosted by the Town of Basin and local Chamber of Commerce. North Platte Walleyes Unlimited will provide fishing poles. 
CasperJune 19 a.m.-1p.m.Yesness Pond Kids’ Fishing DayHarry Yesness PondNorth Platte Walleyes Unlimited will provide fishing poles.
Cheyenne / LaramieJune 110 a.m.-2 p.m.Maury Brown Kids Fishing DayBell Reservoir on the Maury Brown Ranch. 50 miles from Cheyenne; 60 miles from Laramie.Participants receive a free fishing pole, tackle box and lunch. Registration is mandatory and has closed. 
CodyJune 19 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration between 8-9 a.m.Kids Fishing Day Beck Lake ComplexLunch and prizes provided by Cody Optimists, East Yellowstone Chapter of Trout Unlimited and the Shoshone National Forest.
JacksonJune 110:30 a.m.Kids Fishing DayRendezvous “R” Park between Jackson and WilsonFree fishing equipment donated by Jackson Hole One Fly, Trout Unlimited and Teton County Conservation District.  Lunch provided by Creekside, US Foods and Stone Drug.
LanderJune 19 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.Kids Fishing DayLuckey Pond in LanderSponsored by Popo Agie Anglers and Game and Fish. Lunch is provided by Kiwanis. Fishing rods and tackle provided by North Platte Walleyes Unlimited.
MoorcroftJune 19-11 a.m.Free fishing dayKeyhole Reservoir - Pat’s PointHosted by State Parks. Game and Fish employees will assist. A limited number of rods and reels will be supplied for borrowing, and you are welcome to bring your own.
PinedaleJune 110 a.m.Kids Fishing DayDudley Key Fields Pond in PinedaleSponsored by the City of Pinedale, Game and Fish, Bridger-Teton National Forest and BLM. Free gift bag of fishing supplies.
RivertonJune 18 a.m.-1 p.m.Kids Fishing DayRendezvous Ponds in RivertonSponsored by Riverton Kiwanis. Lunch provided by Riverton Kiwanis. Fishing rods and tackle provided by North Platte Walleyes Unlimited.
DuboisJune 89 a.m -1 p.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Kids Fishing DayPete’s Pond in DuboisSponsored by Kiwanis, U.S.Forest Service, Game and Fish and DAWGS. Lunch provided. Fishing rods and tackle provided by North Platte Walleyes Unlimited.
EvanstonJune 89 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m.Evanston Kids Fishing DayUP Ice PondsSponsored by Upper Bear River Trout Unlimited Chapter. 
KemmererJune 89 a.m.- noonKemmerer Kids Fishing DerbyKemmerer Community Pond by the overpassSponsored by the City of Kemmerer. 
Rock SpringsJune 159 a.m.-1 p.m.Rocks Springs Kids Fishing DayPaul J. Wataha PondSponsored by Seedskadee Trout Unlimited ChapterLunch provided to participating families.  
DaytonJune 229 a.m.-2 p.m.Kids Fishing DayBear Lodge Resort Pond at Burgess JunctionSponsored by the U.S. Forest Service, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Bear Lodge Resort and Powder River Basin Trout Unlimited.
Article Topic Follows: Wyoming

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content