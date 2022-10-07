Statewide trout stocking highlights for October 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking roughly 200,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this October. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole? The Fish and Game hatchery staff boil down some of the most notable stocking highlights coming to your local fishery this month.

Many of these fisheries highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth (under 14) fish for free. Go to Fish and Game's online vendor to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout can be a great way to introduce budding anglers to the sport by using simple, inexpensive setups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like PowerBait® or Crave, placed either near the bottom or below a bobber; and as anglers know, there’s nothing quite like a trout fighting on the end of your line. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet – available at any Idaho Fish and Game office or most sporting goods stores statewide – or download online to look at season dates, special regulations and bag limits.

October 2022 Fish Stocking Highlights

Southeast Region

American Falls Reservoir | 41,000 rainbow trout

Bannock Reservoir | 500 rainbow trout

Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex, this community park offers trout fishing with many recreational amenities nearby. The five-acre pond is surrounded by playgrounds, soccer fields, basketball courts, running and biking trails. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the pond.

Blackfoot Reservoir | 30,000 rainbow trout

Edson Fichter Pond | 1,600 rainbow trout

This community pond is located in southwest Pocatello along the Portneuf River at Edson Fichter Nature Area. It features several docks and a trail for access around the pond. Limited development and the nature area provide a rural feel. Just minutes from downtown Pocatello, this site offers local anglers a convenient escape close to home.

Glendale Reservoir | 2,500 rainbow trout

This 200-plus acre irrigation reservoir provides good facilities and opportunities for anglers to catch a variety of warmwater species and trout. Access is best using a small boat, but docks and limited shore access are available.

Salmon Region

Hayden Creek Pond | 200 rainbow trout

Here is a family-friendly fishing area in the high desert along Hayden Creek. Anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities and a dock for anglers with limited mobility.

Hyde Creek Pond | 200 rainbow trout

This small pond is surrounded by sagebrush. The open site and level terrain provide ideal bank fishing for beginning anglers and those who want to practice casting techniques.

Kids Creek Pond | 200 rainbow trout

Near downtown Salmon, this is a small fishing pond with good trout fishing. Check out this video to see how much fun an afternoon at the local pond can be.

Magic Valley Region

Blair Trail Fishing Pond | 2,000 rainbow trout

Located on Little Canyon Creek, this is a remote desert water surrounded by sagebrush solitude.

Burley Pond | 2,000 rainbow trout

Dog Creek Reservoir | 5,000 rainbow trout

Located in Gooding County, check out this video to learn what to expect from this high desert reservoir.

Freedom Park Pond | 800 rainbow trout

This trout pond was built with young kids in mind!

Lake Walcott | 24,000 rainbow trout

Clearwater Region

Deer Creek Reservoir | 2,100 rainbow trout

This beautiful mountain reservoir was built specifically for trout fishing. Rainbow trout are stocked from spring through fall in this remote setting for high catch rates from shore or a boat. This is the home of the state record tiger trout!

Deyo Reservoir | 4,800 rainbow trout

Nestled amid farms and timber, beautiful Deyo Reservoir provides a great family fishing experience. A maintained trail surrounding the entire reservoir features seven fishing docks and two large fishing peninsulas, making it easy to find a good place to fish. There is also a developed boat ramp, picnic shelter, benches and two handicap-accessible docks.

Kiwanis Park Pond | 1,500 rainbow trout

This convenient community pond is located in Lewiston next to the Snake River within walking distance to picnic shelters and a playground.

Moose Creek Reservoir | 3,500 rainbow trout

A shallow lake in rolling timbered hills on Idaho's Birding Trail, Moose Creek Reservoir is ideal for kayaks and float tubes. A trail surrounds the lake and nine fishing docks provide good shore fishing opportunities. There is a small, developed boat ramp but gas motors are not allowed on this lake.

Spring Valley Reservoir | 3,500 rainbow trout

A maintained trail surrounds the reservoir and fishing docks and platforms increase shoreline access. Amenities include a picnic shelter, benches, picnic tables, handicap fishing access, and a developed boat ramp, but gas motors are not allowed. This is Stop 35 on the Idaho Birding Trail.

Winchester Lake | 9,000 rainbow trout

Located in a beautiful, forested setting and offers very easy access. Docks and fishing platforms enhance fishing opportunities for beginners and accomplished anglers. Facilities include a picnic shelter, benches, picnic tables and a range of camping options. Many facilities are located in Winchester State Park, where an entrance fee applies. Year round, you will find good fishing, plenty of recreation activities and wildlife viewing opportunities.

Southwest Region (Nampa)

Arrowrock Reservoir | 9,000 rainbow trout

Be sure to properly identify trout species as bull trout utilize the reservoir. Reservoir level fluctuates widely. Anglers may check reservoir level at: http://www.usbr.gov/pn/hydromet/boipaytea.html

Crane Falls Reservoir | 2,070 rainbow trout

Located alongside the Snake River in the sagebrush south of Mountain Home, this lake is best fished from small boats and float craft, though several fishing docks are available.

Duff Lane Pond | 475 rainbow trout

A small ramp is available for launching small boats and float craft, along with two fishing docks. Bass and bluegill are also targeted by anglers.

Esther Simplot Pond | 700 rainbow trout

Located next to the Boise River, this park offers fishing, walking and biking paths, docks, shelters, playground and a beach.

Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond | 900 rainbow trout

Just north of town, this pond features easy access and productive fishing for bass and trout in a pleasant setting. This pond is one of more than 70 waters designated as Family Fishing Waters in Idaho. These waters have been established to make it easier for families to go and enjoy fishing. The rules are simple and there are lots of fish to catch.

Lucky Peak Reservoir | 6,900 rainbow trout

This reservoir is well-known for quality kokanee and rainbow trout fishing, though some anglers choose to focus on smallmouth bass.

Mann Creek Reservoir | 2,400 rainbow trout

This reservoir provides opportunity for crappie, largemouth bass and rainbow trout.

Parkcenter Pond | 700 rainbow trout

Conveniently located near downtown Boise, the greenbelt and the BSU campus, this pond is a popular local fishing spot with a paved path alongside docks and tables with maturing trees.